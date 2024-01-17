(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are urging the wife or adult son-daughter of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA to please not start ordering 'free' booklets, kits, guides, calculators and all of the other nonsense on the Internet-unless they want to create a non-stop lawyer stampede--where the lawyers are calling around the clock and hassling you to the point you can't pick up your phone anymore. This really does happen.

"To make certain this does not happen to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma and or their family-please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 for direct access to the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys. Our number one goal is the best possible compensation for a Navy Veteran who has developed mesothelioma. We also assist Navy Veterans who have developed mesothelioma with VA Benefits. We want to help make this process simple for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma and their family.”

According to the Veterans Administration some of the worst types of asbestos exposure occurred when a US Navy Veteran was stuck on their ship-submarine in dry dock or undergoing a major overhaul in shipyards located in:

*Virginia

* California

*Maine

*Massachusetts

*New York

* Washington State

*Connecticut

*Hawaii

Suggestions from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate for Veterans with mesothelioma nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

“Do you recall the names of shipmates-coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

“Did you have more than one job in the navy-armed forces where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?”

"Has your loved one's doctor told you that mesothelioma is a distinct possibility-but because they are so sick-weak-a biopsy to confirm the mesothelioma is not possible? If this is your loved one, please call us at 866-714-6466."

Important Note:“If your loved one died from confirmed mesothelioma in the United States within the last two years and the compensation process was never begun because of COVID or other reasons-please call us at 866-714-6466. We would be honored to help.”

