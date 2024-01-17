AI boost for the Channel: ALSO Announces Availability of Microsoft Copilot for MS 365

ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

The market for generative AI is expected to reach €22 billion in 2025, twice as much as in 2023. Microsoft's latest move now puts the IT channel in a position to capitalise on this opportunity. As of today, Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 is available to all Cloud Service Providers (CSP), after initially being rolled out to a limited number of large enterprises. ALSO partners can now expand their generative AI-based portfolio and offer it to customers of all sizes. This is all the more relevant as the minimum order quantity has been significantly reduced to just a single user. This flexibility in access enables a large number of small and medium-sized companies to explore the possibilities of Copilot with a minimal initial investment. ALSO has founded a dedidated AI Academy, committed to strengthen the pre-sales, sales and technical teams of all channel partners. Training focuses on the development and integration of Copilot for M365 applications. In addition, support will be provided for building and marketing Microsoft Copilot and Azure AI services. The initiative aims to develop effective market strategies and drive customer interest in these technologies. Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN):“This marks a significant leap towards democratizing generative AI. In close alignment with Microsoft, this transformative technology will now reach a multitude of SMBs across Europe and beyond through our extensive partner network. The ALSO Cloud Marketplace stands as the central platform for developing and provisioning cutting-edge AI-based services. Not only does this drive technological innovation, but also the further growth of our as-a-service business.”



ALSO Holding AG (ALSN) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 30 countries in Europe and in a total of 144 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of around 120 000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software, and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1450 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The business activities cover Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply contains the transactional range of hardware and software. Solutions division supports customers in the development of customized IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualization and AI are the focus of the Service area. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information, visit:

About Droege Group Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family equity business model. The group invests its own equity in“special opportunities” with a focus on medium sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle“execution - following the rules of art”, the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. For more information, visit:





