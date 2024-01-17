Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala & Tamil Nadu Lead In National Startup Ecosystem

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 17 (KNN) In celebration of National Startup Day held on January 16, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) reveals the latest rankings showcasing the entrepreneurial skills of states and union territories.

Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu emerge as frontrunners in the national startup ecosystem.

On this significant day, Union Commerce, Industry, and Textile Minister Piyush Goyal unveiled the awards across five distinct segments: best performers, top performers, leaders, aspiring leaders, and emerging ecosystems.

States were categorised into two categories based on population, leading to a comprehensive evaluation.

In Category A, states with a population over 10 million, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu secured the coveted titles of Best Performers. The Top Performers included Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Telangana. Noteworthy Leaders in this category were Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Bihar and Haryana were recognised as Aspiring Leaders, while Chhattisgarh, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir emerged as Emerging Ecosystems.

In Category B, comprising states with a population under 10 million, Himachal Pradesh claimed the top spot as the Best Performer. Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya stood out as Top Performers, while Goa, Manipur, and Tripura earned the distinction of Leaders. Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Nagaland were designated as Aspiring Leaders, and Emerging Ecosystems included Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Mizoram, Puducherry, and Sikkim.

The DPIIT data underscores the vibrancy of India's startup landscape, boasting 118,370 recognised startups and income tax benefits extended to 2,975.

The geographical spread of startups has expanded sixfold in seven years, reaching nearly 670 districts, with 50 per cent based in Tier 2 and 3 cities.

As of December 2023, India proudly hosts 112 unicorns, collectively valued at Rs 30 lakh crore.

The DPIIT-recognised startups demonstrate robust growth, expanding by over 35 per cent in the last two years across 57 sectors.

Notably, women-led startups have increased by 4 per cent in the past five years, with 49 per cent featuring at least one woman director.

