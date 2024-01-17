TN BJP President Releases Audio-Tape 'DMK Files 3' On Alleged Manipulation In 2G Scam Probe

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 17 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai on Wednesday released an audio-tape titled 'DMK Files 3' over alleged manipulations in 2G scam probe.

The audio-tape shared by Annamalai carries alleged discussions between DMK MP A. Raja and former Tamil Nadu intelligence chief Jaffar Sait -- which took place between 2006-2011, during the DMK regime -- about how to“scuttle” and“sabotage” the 2G spectrum scam investigation by the CBI.

“Continuation of our (BJP) expose of how DMK manipulated the CBI inquiry during the 2G scam probe. Conversation between DMK MP and former union minister A Raja (the prime accused in the 2G case) and MS Jaffer Sait, former chief of state intelligence. Witnesses of the 2G case were prepped, cornered and threatened. This is how the UPA government conducted the 2G probe. This does not end with this,” Annamalai wrote on X.

Annamalai had earlier released another audio-tape in which Jaffer Sait alleged was heard talking to former union minister T.R. Baalu. In the alleged audio-tape, discussion was again around the 2G scam investigation.

