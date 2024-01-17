Labour Minister H.E. Heng Sour And SDF CEO Ky Sokkim Tour Prince Horology

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Cambodia's Premier Watchmaking Initiative Funded by Philanthropist and Prince Group Chairman Chen Zhi PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 January 2024 - H.E. Heng Sour, Minister of Labour and Vocational Training, and Mr. Ky Sokkim, CEO of the Skills Development Fund (SDF), recently toured the Prince Horology Vocational Training Center. This center is a key project funded by philanthropist Chen Zhi, Chairman of Prince Holding Group , to impart the art of Swiss watchmaking techniques to Cambodian students.









H.E. Heng Sour, Minister of Labour and Vocational Training, explored the curriculum at Prince Horology, which imparts the art of Swiss watchmaking techniques to Cambodian students.

Neak Oknha Chen Zhi is deeply invested in Prince Horology, reflecting his commitment to showcasing Cambodian artisanal heritage. This initiative is backed by Prince Foundation, the Group's philanthropic arm.



Minister Heng Sour and Mr. Ky Sokkim explored the curriculum at Prince Horology, designed to transform students into skilled artisans with a blend of technical know-how and traditional craftsmanship.



"The Prince Horology Vocational Training Center, is a beacon of high-quality vocational training in Cambodia, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern technology," said Minister Heng. "It's inspiring to see Prince Group's commitment to fostering world-class skills in the country."



"Our visit underscores the value of specialized vocational training in Cambodia. Prince Horology exemplifies our vision at SDF for empowering skilled professionals,” added Mr. Ky Sokkim.



Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer of Prince Holding Group , stated,“The visit of Minister Heng Sour and Mr. Ky Sokkim honors the dedication of our students and the vision of our Chairman Chen Zhi . Prince Horology is a testament to vocational excellence and the elevation of Cambodia's skilled workforce.”



Prince Horology, a unique educational endeavor in the region, aspires to be a premier global watchmaking school. Embracing the motto "Swiss Craftsmanship, Cambodian Made," it symbolizes the fusion of international quality and local talent.



At Prince Horology, students learn from Swiss-trained professionals with over 60 years of collective experience in Swiss watchmaking. This exceptional educational opportunity reflects Chen Zhi and Prince Group's commitment to bringing world-class expertise to Cambodia.







