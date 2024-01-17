Islamabad warns Tehran of ‘serious consequences’

(MENAFN) The Pakistani government has strongly condemned what it claims to be an Iranian missile strike in the Balochistan province, asserting that the incident resulted in civilian casualties. The alleged strike targeted the headquarters of Jaish al-Adl, a group accused by Tehran of a previous attack that claimed the lives of a dozen Iranian police officers in December. While Iranian media reported on the operation, there has been no official statement from Iran.



In response to the incident, Islamabad declared its intention to lodge a protest with Tehran over the perceived "unilateral action" and violation of Pakistani sovereignty. The Foreign Ministry issued a statement, expressing deep concern about the violation of its airspace and the resulting casualties, emphasizing that such actions are "completely unacceptable" and warning of potential "serious consequences."



The Pakistani charge d'affaires has summoned the Iranian representative to receive a formal protest note regarding the "blatant violation" of sovereignty, reinforcing the gravity with which Pakistan views the incident. Additionally, a diplomatic demarche has been sent to Tehran, underscoring Islamabad's commitment to addressing terrorism through coordinated efforts rather than unilateral actions that could undermine bilateral trust.



As tensions escalate between the two neighboring nations, the fallout from this incident highlights the delicate nature of their relationship and the challenges of addressing security concerns in the region through cooperative measures.





MENAFN17012024000045015687ID1107731283