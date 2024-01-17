Oil rates decline prompted by strengthening US dollar

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, oil rates experienced a decline prompted by concerns about China's economic growth and the strength of the US dollar.



The international benchmark, Brent crude, was traded at USD77.68 per barrel at 0723 GMT, reflecting a 0.77 percent decrease from the previous trading session's closing price of USD78.29. Simultaneously, the American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), stood at USD71.85 per barrel, marking a 0.92 percent drop from Tuesday's close at USD72.52.



The strength of the US dollar, influenced by the Federal Reserve's indications of potentially less aggressive interest rate cuts, has contributed to an increase in the cost of oil for buyers utilizing other currencies. This shift in currency dynamics has the potential to dampen oil demand.



China's role as a significant player in global oil consumption adds another layer to the market dynamics. Despite China's 5.2 percent growth rate in the last quarter of the previous year, which fell short of projections, and raised concerns about the anticipated surge in oil demand, the country's oil refinery activity notably increased in December.



This suggests that the demand for oil remains robust, if not accelerating, despite the economic growth rate not meeting expectations. The data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicates a turnaround from the decline in oil refinery activity observed in the preceding year, marking a significant uptick in 2023.

