Turkey’s main index starts Wednesday’s session with losses

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Turkey’s main stock index, the BIST 100, kicked off the trading day at 7,998.51 points, marking a 0.42 percent decline or 33.66 points from the previous day's closing figure.



The BIST 100 had concluded Tuesday's session at 8,032.17 points, experiencing a 0.15 percent decrease, with a noteworthy daily trading volume of 81.5 billion liras (USD2.7 billion).



As of 9:56 a.m. local time (0656 GMT), the exchange rates painted a picture of the currency market dynamics.



The US dollar to Turkish lira exchange rate was recorded at 30.0975, while the euro to lira exchange rate stood at 32.7177. Additionally, the British pound was valued at 37.9745 liras.



In the commodities market, the price of Brent crude oil was observed at approximately USD77.71 per barrel, reflecting the ongoing trends in global oil markets.



Meanwhile, the precious metal gold was trading at USD2,022.60 per ounce, adding further granularity to the diverse economic indicators shaping the financial landscape.

MENAFN17012024000045015839ID1107731279