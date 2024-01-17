Yemenis make bold announcement ‘Americans will lose’

(MENAFN) Yemen, embroiled in conflict since 2015, witnessed renewed tensions despite a truce established in September. The ongoing war involves an Arab alliance supported by Western powers seeking to dislodge Houthi rebels, perceived as Iran-backed radicals. Amid escalating hostilities, a recent series of attacks on Yemen by the United States and its allies, including the United Kingdom, targeted Houthi military infrastructure. Hussein Al Bukhaiti, a political analyst based in Sanaa, attributes the resurgence of tensions to the actions of Israel and its allies in Gaza.



The attacks, executed by United States and British warplanes, submarines, and ships, aim to address Houthi activities in Bab Al Mandab, narrow straits connecting the Red Sea with the Indian Ocean. The Western intervention responds to what they view as Houthi harassment impacting regional trade. However, Al Bukhaiti contends that the motivation behind the assaults extends beyond economic considerations.



In exploring the underlying reasons for the Western offensive, Al Bukhaiti suggests a connection to broader geopolitical interests rather than a singular focus on regional trade disruptions. As Yemen continues to grapple with the consequences of external interventions, the analyst provides insight into the complexities shaping the current state of conflict and the dynamics driving the involvement of international actors in the region.







