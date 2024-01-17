Understanding Social Engineering And 5 Ways To Combat It Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Cybersecurity has two broad sources of breaches: the human element and the technical element. Technical elements involve loopholes or vulnerabilities in an application, network, program, and so on. On the other hand, the human element involves errors and insecure practices on a user's part.

Social engineering is a strategy employed by attackers to precipitate security mistakes . They use human psychology to trick web users into revealing sensitive information or granting access.

As such, they capitalize on the human element to compromise cybersecurity. Read on to learn how cybercriminals use social engineering and how to defeat it.

How Do Criminals Employ Social Engineering?

There are many ways and angles of looking at human psychology. If the human brain were a computer, it would be impressive and complex. This complexity is borne out in the diversity of human behavior.

However, social engineering seeks to target particular emotions. Below are some of the social engineering methods that criminals use.

