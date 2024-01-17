Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) A Zacks Update

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria just released its mid-year update, highlighting its key milestones so far and its objectives going forward, summarized in a recent Zacks update

Of note was the company's most ambitious clinical study yet, HYPER-H21-4, along with its growing patent portfolio that now sees six additional patents awarded across Australia, Japan, the U.S., and Canada so far in 2023

The company also noted its $2 million capital raise back in May, a strong indicator of shareholders' confidence in the brand, and its efforts to grow its operations Lexaria looks to build on the momentum gathered so far, and its management is optimistic that it will achieve its objectives for the 2023 calendar year

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, just released its mid-year update, marking significant strides both in its research and in creating value for its shareholders. In a report by

Zacks Small Cap Research, the company's critical milestones for the current calendar year were highlighted, from recent publications to awarded patents and capital raised thus far.

Of note was Lexaria's most ambitious clinical study yet, HYPER-H21-4, a clinical study exploring the potential of the company's patented DehydraTECH(TM)-processed cannabidiol (“CBD”) for the treatment of hypertension. Enrollments for the study kicked off in April 2022, with dosing beginning ahead of...

