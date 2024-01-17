Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Publishes Eighth Peer-Reviewed Article In International Journal Of Molecular Science

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The article covers the concentration of cannabidiol in hypertensive women and men using the company's patented DehydraTECH(TM)-processed CBD

The global cardiovascular drugs market is expected to grow from $146.51 billion in 2021, reaching $173.48 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1%

The article supports Lexaria's efforts as it pursues IND status from the FDA for DehydraTECH-CBD as a potential treatment for hypertension Company is planning to begin preparations for a clinical trial that could start as early as the fourth quarter

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, recently announced that its groundbreaking research utilizing its patented DehydraTECH(TM)-processed cannabidiol (DehydraTECH-CBD) has been published in eight peer-reviewed articles across six different publications. Lexaria's research into DehydraTECH-CBD is being considered for indications including hypertension, diabetes, epilepsy, and more. Hypertension, heart disease, and diabetes are broad fields of interest for the company, with DehydraTECH-CBD generating positive pilot-study data.

“We're proud of the impressive amount of research that our Company has been able to develop through its HYPER-H21 series of clinical studies that has now been assessed by a variety of our respected peers,” said John Docherty, President of Lexaria ( ).“Lexaria is establishing itself as one of...

