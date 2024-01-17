(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The bioavailability enhancement technologies and services market is expected to reach $10 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 11%

Drug developers are shifting focus to the development of lipophilic drug compounds, which increases bioavailability

DehydraTECH-enabled drugs improve the speed of onset, increase bioavailability, increases brain absorption, and reduces drug administration costs

Lexaria's DehydraTECH has 34 patents granted worldwide and many more pending across several categories of fat-soluble active molecules and drugs The company operates through four separate subsidiaries to explore the potential and options for the use of DehydraTECH in respective industries

Bioavailability is the ability of a drug or other substance to be absorbed and used by the body – and in recent years, it has become an integral part of drug pharmacokinetics. The bioavailability enhancement technologies and services market is expected to reach $10 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 11%. Drug developers have shifted focus to developing lipophilic drug compounds, undertaking new efforts to identify enhancement techniques that mitigate the challenge of low bioavailability and stability ( ).

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has developed its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology to improve how active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream, promoting healthier oral digestion, increasing the effectiveness of lipophilic...

