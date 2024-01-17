Afghanistan, India Meet In Final T20I Today

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan and India are all set to square off in their final match of T20 series today (Wednesday) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) wrote on its Facebook page the match would commence at 6:00pm local time.

With the hosts having already clinched the series 2-0, the Chinnaswamy Stadium's smooth pitch and shorter boundaries offer an ideal setting for Gurbaz to regain form and for Afghanistan to register a confidence-boosting victory.

A win against India would not only be a morale booster but will also set a positive tone for Afghanistan's upcoming fixtures against Sri Lanka and Ireland.

