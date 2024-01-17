Israel requires ‘year’ to break up Gaza underground passages

(MENAFN) The Israeli military is reportedly facing a significant challenge in dealing with the extensive tunnel network constructed by Hamas under Gaza, according to a recent article in the New York Times. Originally estimated at 250 miles (400 KM), the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has revised projections to 350-450 miles (560-725 KM) or possibly more. The complexity of the tunnel system, with close to 5,700 individual shafts leading into the tunnels, has astonished Israeli officials. Despite the recent attempts to disable the tunnels by flooding them with seawater, these efforts have proven unsuccessful.



An Israeli official acknowledged that the process of addressing the tunnels could take "years." The intricate task involves mapping the tunnels, checking for any Israeli captives, and rendering them irreparable. The failure of the flooding strategy highlights the formidable nature of this challenge. Israeli authorities are employing a "triangle" model to locate the tunnels, assuming their presence beneath hospitals, schools, or mosques in Gaza.



The New York Times describes the Israeli military's underestimation of the "extent and importance" of the tunnels to Hamas as an intelligence failure. The IDF has not disclosed the number of soldiers killed or wounded in tunnel warfare, but official figures indicate casualties during the fighting in Gaza. The revelations underscore the complexity of the situation and the extensive efforts required to address and neutralize the tunnel threat posed by Hamas in the region.







