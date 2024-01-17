Israeli Forces Kill 158 Civilians In 15 Massacres In Gaza Strip: Palestinian Health Ministry

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday that Israeli forces carried out 15 massacres against families in Gaza, killing 158 people and injuring 320 in the last 24 hours.

The ministry said in a statement that the Israeli attacks have killed 24,285 Palestinians and wounded 61,154 since October 7. It also said that 350,000 people are suffering from chronic diseases without medication, and urged international organizations to provide urgent medical aid.

The humanitarian situation is dire and complicated, as the UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for an immediate ceasefire, saying that“nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.” He warned that“Gaza faces the threat of famine, disease, malnutrition and other health risks.”

The statement came as Gaza experienced a total blackout of communication and internet services for the fourth consecutive day, due to the Israeli aggression on the Strip.

In a related development, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi said that his country supports South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, accusing it of committing genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza. He said that everyone must respect international law.

Meanwhile, Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majid Al-Ansari said that Qatar's joint mediation efforts to end the war on Gaza are continuing, and that Qatar's stance from the beginning is that the escalation of the conflict in Gaza will have serious consequences.

He said that the international community must make a clear decision to stop the war in Gaza now. He also said that the tension in the Red Sea is linked to the war in Gaza, and that the only way to resolve it is through a political solution that ends the war in Gaza.

Additionally, the Guardian quoted Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Ede as saying that the US and European countries are trying to form a Palestinian government that can secure funds for rebuilding Gaza. He said,“We think that the Palestinian territories should be governed by the Palestinian Authority. The need for a two-state solution is urgent, given the expansion of the conflict in the region.”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that what is happening is a disaster for the whole world, for Israel, and civilians in the Gaza Strip, and she considered that the region is on the verge of combustion.

On the Israeli side, Israeli Security Minister Yoav Galant announced that the intensive phase of the war against the Hamas movement in the southern Gaza Strip“will end soon,” after the Israeli occupation army confirmed the withdrawal of a unit that was deployed in that region.

On the other hand, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), announced that its fighters targeted an Israeli troop carrier with a strobe device and a Yassin 105 shell north of the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood in Gaza City.

Al-Qassam also announced that it targeted an Israeli vehicle with an Al-Yassin 105 shell, and its fighters clashed with an Israeli infantry force west of Tal Al-Hawa, leaving its members dead and wounded.

The Al-Qassam Brigades released a video in which it announced the killing of two Israeli prisoners, Yossi Sharaabi and Tice Frisky, in an occupation army bombing of the Gaza Strip. In the tape, the Israeli detainee Noa Argamani confirmed the killing of the two captives, noting that she and them were subjected to a bombing by an F-16 plane, while they were in a building with a number of their captors, which led to the death of Sharaabi, and the injury of Argamani and Versky.