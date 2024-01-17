(MENAFN) Reports have emerged suggesting that the security detail of United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin attempted to conceal his recent emergency hospital trip by instructing an ambulance crew to be "subtle" as it approached his suburban Washington home. The 911 emergency call, reportedly made by a security aide, requested transportation for Austin to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The directive for emergency responders to approach discreetly adds a layer of secrecy to Austin's health situation, raising questions about the handling of the defense secretary's medical matters. The incident comes amid revelations that Austin was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December, a fact kept undisclosed to President Joe Biden and other officials.



On January 1, a 911 call was placed from Austin's residence, prompting an ambulance and firetruck to be dispatched four minutes later. The defense secretary arrived at Walter Reed over an hour after the emergency call. This revelation adds to the complexity of the situation, as Austin's health issues were not publicly disclosed until after the incident. Austin had undergone surgery to address his prostate cancer on December 22, and his subsequent health troubles, including severe abdominal, leg, and hip pain, led to the emergency hospital visit.



The secrecy surrounding Austin's health has raised concerns about transparency within the top levels of the United States government. As the defense secretary continues to fulfill his role while managing health challenges, questions persist about the need for openness regarding the well-being of key officials and the potential implications of concealing such information.



The incident highlights the delicate balance between the personal health of government leaders and the public's right to be informed about the fitness of those in critical positions.





