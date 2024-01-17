NATO releases downbeat Ukraine renew

(MENAFN) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg delivered a downbeat update on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, revealing that Russia has made significant advances on multiple fronts. Speaking at a World Economic Forum panel in Davos titled 'Securing an Insecure World,' Stoltenberg described the current situation on the battlefield as "extremely difficult" and acknowledged that Kiev's summer offensive did not yield the anticipated results.



Highlighting the complexity of the conflict, Stoltenberg noted that Russian forces are exerting pressure on various front lines, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation. He specifically pointed out that the large-scale offensive launched by Ukraine last summer failed to achieve the desired outcomes. Despite the challenges, Stoltenberg underlined the importance of optimism, emphasizing that Ukraine has managed to maintain its sovereignty as an independent nation.



Acknowledging that the conflict has proven resilient and defied initial expectations, Stoltenberg stated that it is a significant achievement that Kiev has not fallen within a few days, contrary to some experts' predictions in 2022. The NATO Secretary-General attributed Ukraine's survival as a sovereign state to the resilience of its people and their determination to be part of the West, European Union, and NATO.



Stoltenberg suggested that, from the NATO perspective, Russia has already experienced a form of defeat since its goal was to control Ukraine. Instead, Ukrainians have expressed a desire to align with the West, moving closer to the European Union and NATO. When questioned about NATO's strategy moving forward, Stoltenberg reiterated the need for continued support to Ukraine until Moscow acknowledges a diplomatic resolution. The update sheds light on the evolving dynamics of the conflict and the challenges faced by both sides in the ongoing geopolitical struggle.



MENAFN17012024000045015687ID1107731247