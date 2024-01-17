Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind And High Sea

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6pm on Wednesday will see moderate temperature daytime with slightly dusty and scattered clouds, relatively cold to cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind.

Offshore, it will be some clouds, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 10 to 20 knot gusting to 27 knot daytime.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 15 to 20 knot gusting to 35 knot at times.

Visibility will be 04 to 09 kilometers.

Sea state inshore will be 3 to 5 feet. Offshore, it will be 4 to 8 feet surging to 11 feet at times.

