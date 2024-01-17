UN Secretary-General Condemns Attack On Peacekeepers In Central African Republic

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the killing on Jan. 15 of one peacekeeper from the Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) and the wounding of five others, including two seriously, by an explosive in Mbindali, in Ouham-Pende Prefecture, north-west of Paoua.

"The Secretary-General recalls that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. He calls on the Central African Republic authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack and bringing them to justice swiftly," his Spokesman said in a statement Tuesday.

MINUSCA peacekeepers were attacked by an explosive device on Monday in the northwest of the country.

Violence erupted in the Central African Republic in 2013, leading the UN Security Council to launch the Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in 2014.

