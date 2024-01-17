               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
UN Security Council Holds Consultations On Yemen


1/17/2024 4:08:32 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations Security Council held a closed consultations on Yemen, during which council members listened to a briefing from UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg.
UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the consultations come in light of developments in the Red Sea and the region.
Grundberg had recently expressed his concern about recent developments involving Yemen and reiterated the Secretary-General's call for all involved to avoid actions that would worsen the situation in the country, or further fuel regional tensions at this very critical time.

