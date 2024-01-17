UK inflation surges by 4 percent in December

(MENAFN) The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has reported a slight increase in UK inflation for December, marking the first rise in 10 months. According to the ONS, the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) recorded a 4 percent rise in the 12 months leading up to December, up from 3.9 percent in November. This uptick represents the first instance of an increase in the inflation rate since February of the preceding year.



Contrary to expectations, economists had anticipated a decrease in inflation to 3.8 percent. The unexpected rise may have implications for economic analyses and policy considerations, as inflation rates play a crucial role in shaping economic forecasts and decision-making.



UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt stated that "inflation does not fall in a straight line, but our plan is working and we should stick to it".



In December, core inflation, excluding food and energy prices, maintained a level of 5.1 percent, consistent with the reading from the previous month.



The unexpected increase in the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) and the persistent stability of core inflation are likely to temper expectations for an early reduction in interest rates. Interest rates have remained at 5.25 percent since August, and the current economic indicators may influence decisions regarding potential changes to monetary policy.



Alice Haine, a personal finance analyst at Bestinvest, expressed concerns regarding the unexpected increase in headline inflation, suggesting that it raises apprehensions for households. Haine emphasized that the surprise rise indicates that "the worst of the cost-of-living crisis is not fully in the rear-view mirror."



"The surprise data signals that the journey towards the Bank of England’s target inflation reading of 2 per cent may not happen as fast as people hope, particularly if disruption to global trade in the Red Sea and wider Middle East persists for too long," she declared.

