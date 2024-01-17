Sri Lanka apprehends 14 Indian fishermen poaching within its waters

(MENAFN) The Sri Lanka Navy recently took action by apprehending 14 Indian fishermen and seizing their trawler, citing allegations of poaching within the waters of the island nation.



The incident transpired off the coast of Karainagar in the northern Jaffna peninsula, contributing to a cumulative total of almost 240 arrests for the year.



Presently, authorities have detained 240 Indian fishermen and confiscated 35 trawlers as part of ongoing efforts to address and curb instances of illegal fishing activities in Sri Lankan waters.



Last week, Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda, addressing the persistent issue of "Indian fishermen doing illegal fishing" in Sri Lankan waters, emphasized the necessity of a high-level diplomatic resolution between the two nations.



The issue of fishermen has remained a persistent source of tension in the diplomatic relations between India and Sri Lanka, marked by recurring incidents involving the Sri Lankan Navy personnel resorting to firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and confiscating their boats. These actions are typically justified on the grounds of alleged violations of Sri Lankan territorial waters.



The Palk Strait, a narrow water passage delineating India's Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, has become a focal point for such disputes. It holds significance as a highly productive fishing area, attracting fishermen from both nations seeking access to its abundant marine resources.



The complexities surrounding territorial rights and fishing practices in this strategic region continue to contribute to the ongoing challenges in the bilateral relationship between India and Sri Lanka.



