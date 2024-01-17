Saudi House Draws Crowds At Asian Cup Activities In Katara

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Saudi House at the Cultural Village Foundation, Katara, is capturing the attention of Saudi fans and residents alike with its diverse range of activities and games.

Among the highlights is the 'Speed Strike,' testing goal-scoring prowess, 'Vision' showcasing football skills, and 'Falcons' Treasures,' a timeline of The Green Falcons' journey.

The 'Falcon's Nest' offers a delightful experience with snacks while watching matches, and the 'Falcon Store' allows fans to purchase Green Falcon team memorabilia.

Traditional Saudi dances and musical performances add to the vibrancy, creating a lively atmosphere during evening hours. Open from 3pm to 11pm at the South Parking of Katara, the Saudi House is just one of the 46 events and activities scheduled throughout the AFC Asian Cup located at the said village, which runs until February 10.

Another crowd-pleaser is the Street Art Festival, where artists, actors, and musicians entertain throughout Katara's streets. Performances range from roaming parades to band ensembles, featuring diverse cultural expressions. Omani and Indonesian teams, for instance, showcased folkloric songs and traditional dances for the past days.

Visitors at Katara expressed enthusiasm about the unique experience of interacting with performers and fellow AFC Asian Cup fans. Jonas from Yemen commended the vibrant crowd at the Saudi House, stressing the energy and enjoyment of playing at the 'Speed Strike.'“The crowd here is unbelievable especially at the Saudi House, everyone is so full of energy and it's so good! I also get to play with other fans at the Speed Strike, it was a blast!”

Mohammed from Oman praised Katara as a family-friendly destination, affirming it to be the ideal place for spending weekends.“Whether you're bringing your family or friends, Katara is the place to be, glad to be spending another weekend here.” Moreover, Katara has also announced the opening of the registration for the Auction for Katara International Arabian Horse Festival from today, January 17 to January 19.

Interested participants can register their horses via kiahf, with a specialised committee reviewing entries and notifying owners of selected horses to participate in the auction. The festival will run from February 4 to 11.