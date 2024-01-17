LIVE UPDATES: Intense Bombing In Gaza Continues Humanitarian Crisis Worsens

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Continued bombing was observed in the northern Gaza along with heavy artillery shelling.

Overnight bombing took place in two parts of Rafah killing six people, including four children and injuring more than 10.

The worst scenes, however, were in Khan Younis where artillery shelling hit the western side of the city. Thirteen people, the vast majority children, were killed there.



[10am Doha Time] Gaza under telecommunications blackout since Friday: UN

Gaza has been under a telecommunications blackout for more than four days now, the UN's humanitarian agency (OCHA) has said in its latest daily update.

The latest shutdown of phone and internet services is the seventh time that Israel has cut off these services since October 7, OCHA added, leaving people in Gaza without“lifesaving information” and unable to call first responders.

In its latest update, OCHA also noted that the Deir el-Balah water pipeline – the only water pipeline from Israel into Gaza that is currently working – is urgently in need of urgent repairs.

OCHA also again said that refusals from Israeli authorities have led to a“stark decline” in humanitarian missions to the north of Gaza.

Since the beginning of January, only 14 percent of planned missions to the north of Wadi Gaza have gone ahead, compared to 86 percent from October to December, OCHA said.

Palesitinian girl looks for salvageable items amid the destruction on the southern outskirts of Khan Yunis on January 16, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

[9am Doha Time] UN agency warns 'everyone in Gaza is hungry'

Israel's blockade on food, medicine and fuel entering Gaza has made hunger and hardship in the Palestinian territory much worse.

The UN's World Food Programme now says that“everyone” in the Gaza Strip is experiencing hunger amid food shortages.

[8am Doha Time] Red Crescent recovers body of Palestinian after Israeli drone strike on car

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) says it has recovered the remains of a Palestinian killed by an Israeli drone strike on a car in the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Earlier, we reported that Israeli forces had fired at PRCS ambulances attempting to reach the burning vehicle.

The Israeli military has now removed the destroyed vehicle.

Elsewhere in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military stormed the city of Qalqilya and arrested several workers from the Gaza Strip.

Heavy clashes have also been reported in Tulkarem following Israeli raids in the city.