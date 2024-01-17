Austrian Official Lauds Qatar's Mediation Efforts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met special envoy of the Chancellor of Austria, H E Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, who is visiting the country, yesterday.
The meeting discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries and the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.
During the meeting, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the continuing mediation efforts by Qatar for release the hostages and reaching a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
The special envoy of the Chancellor of Austria expressed his country's thanks and appreciation to Qatar for its efforts for the release the hostages and its role in the evacuation operations.
