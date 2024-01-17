DI, Seashore To Enhance Cooperation In Research

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Institute for Graduate Studies (DI) and the Seashore Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aims to enhance the cooperation of both parties and maximize their mutual capabilities for the benefit of the two institutions, particularly on the level of scientific collaboration and the value of environmental, educational and research projects.

The MoU was signed by Executive Director of the Administrative and Financial Division at the DI Eman bin Abdulla Alsulaiti and Vice-Chairman of Seashore Group Saqr Saeed Almohannadi.

The agreement focused on coordinating the cooperation on the recycling of electronics and IT-related items like computers. As well as recycling used furniture and objects related to Facilities and Housing.

It covers the exchanging of expertise and experiences between both parties, sharing of publications of mutual interest, and co-organizing events of workshops, symposia, and campaigns as per the guidelines of each institution with the target of raising awareness on recycling on the national level.

The signing ceremony took place at the Doha Institute and covered activities like making use of the services and resources of the DI Library for learning, delivering training services to the staff of the Seashore Group with certificates, providing practical training to the DI students by the Seashore Group as relevant to their majors and specializations, in addition to training the staff and students of the DI on the best and most friendly use of the environment spreading awareness of the latest environment-friendly practices.