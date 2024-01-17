Ministry Of Social Development And Family Inaugurates Fourth Civil Society Organisations Exhibition 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs at the Ministry of Social Development and Family, Fahd Mohammed Al Khayarin, inaugurated the fourth session of (Fourth Civil Society Organisations Exhibition 2024) in the cultural area of the Doha Expo 2023 Horticultural Exhibition, in partnership with the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, and Qatar Charity, in the presence of a number of directors of centers under the umbrella of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work.

The fourth session of the exhibition, titled 'Civil Society in the Service of the Family,' featured a number of social programs and initiatives covering all fields that worked to highlight the role of organizations in their various activities at the social, cultural, scientific, professional, charitable and educational levels.

On this occasion, Director of the Private Associations and Institutions Department at the Ministry Naji Abd Rabbo Al Aji said that this exposition is a distinctive step to building a partnership between the government sector and the private sector, and with the third sector represented by civil society organizations, as it is one of the supporting arms for the two sectors in facilitating and speeding up its services to reach everyone living in Qatar.

Speaking to QNA, Al Aji clarified that the fourth edition of the exposition focuses on family services, as the existence of a stable family reflects positively on the distinctiveness and cohesion of the community, pointing out that this session was characterized by the inclusion of all civil society organisations.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Social Development and Family continues its diligent work leading to distinguished achievements in the sustainable development process, as well as supporting and encouraging social and volunteer initiatives, in all social fields.

Al Aji added that the exposition will result in cooperation and participation between associations and organizations within a joint cooperative framework in a way that serves society and achieves sustainable development.