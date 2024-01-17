Coasts And Borders Security Launches Awareness Campaign

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security has launched an awareness campaign at the maritime vessel traffic registration center in Al Wakra to educate fishermen about adhering to maritime safety procedures and requirements, laws and regulations, as well as protecting maritime environment against any waste, materials or illegal activities.

