Katara Asian Cup Activities Witness Huge Turnouts

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation's (Katara) events accompanying the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 have continued to witness remarkable presence of visitors, citizens, residents, and fans from around the world who were keen to be there early to watch and follow the various performances and events that reflect the culture, heritage, and arts of Qatar and Asia.

Al Hikma Square was crowded with dozens of families to enjoy with their children the busy programme and dazzling performances such as the street art festival, performances by popular bands, participation in competitions, and watching art exhibitions and entertainment and cultural film screenings at the Al Thuraya Planetarium.

Katara General Manager, Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti today meanwhile opened the exhibition“Five experiences from the land between the rivers,” in the presence of a number of Their Excellencies the ambassadors, members of the diplomatic corps in Qatar, and the visual arts audience.

The exhibition presents the most prominent plastic works of a group of prominent Iraqi artists, namely: Dr. Alaa Bashir, Ahmed Al Bahrani, Muzahim Al Nasiri, Ismail Azzam, Salem Mathkour, who have achieved, during their long and continuous artistic career in the State of Qatar, a strong visual presence in the local, Arab and international plastic scene.

It includes five different and diverse artistic experiences by the five artists, carrying contemporary visions. Iraq presents the country participating in the 2023 Asian Cup, with its artistic, creative and cultural dimension, and reflected in the positive influences that Qatar granted them as a habitat for art and culture, an incubator for creativity and a haven for talents, to add dimensions to their plastic experiences.

On the other hand, the activities of the fourth edition of the Katara International Kharaman Exhibition continued in Hall 12, amid the participation of a wide selection of the most important companies in the field of amber, representing 14 Arab and foreign countries, and a remarkable turnout from merchants, visitors, and amber lovers, thanks to the new products, creative collections, and offers it offers. Exceptional, offered for the first time in Qatar and the region.

Muhammad Al Assaf from the Emirati company Amber Amaze said that the company is always developing its products greatly and is ready to provide a wide range of models, jewelry and antiques made from natural amber, such as birds, horses, mosques, statues and pieces designed for decoration, pointing out that many of these pieces constitute a harmonious addition to the interior of the home.