Qatar, Pakistan Discuss Labour Issues

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri met with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan H E Jawad Sohrab Malik. During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of cooperation between the two countries, and the means to enhance and develop them in the fields of the labour sector.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.