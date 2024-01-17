Doha Metro To Operate Longer On January 19 For AFC Asian Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: In line with the AFC Asian Cup matches on Friday, the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram will commence its services at 10am.

This was announced on its official social media handles, stating that the operating hours mentioned are only applicable on the said date, January 19, 2024.

Three matches will be held on Friday beginning with a match between Iraq and Japan at Education City Stadium at 2:30pm.

Ticketholders are entitled to a free Doha Metro day pass on match days. Fans may collect their day pass at any station and use it to get around Doha valid for one day only.

It further reminded commuters that they could the day pass before the match day to avoid queues.