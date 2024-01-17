               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Keywords To Understand China: Hehe Culture


1/17/2024 4:01:55 AM

TAIZHOU, China, Jan. 17, 2024 This is a report from China SCIO:

Keywords to understand China: Hehe Culture

Einar Tangen, a senior fellow at Taihe Institute, attended the Hehe Culture Global Forum in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, on Nov. 7, 2023. In this video, he explains the history and concept behind Hehe Culture, a foundational idea of Chinese civilization.

