Keywords to understand China: Hehe Culture

Einar Tangen, a senior fellow at Taihe Institute, attended the Hehe Culture Global Forum in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, on Nov. 7, 2023. In this video, he explains the history and concept behind Hehe Culture, a foundational idea of Chinese civilization.

