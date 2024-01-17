Tennis player Alexander Zverev to undergo trial after allegations of physical abuse

(MENAFN) Tennis player Alexander Zverev is scheduled to undergo a trial later this year following allegations of physical abuse against a woman, as stated by a spokesperson for the Berlin Criminal Courts.



The German athlete is facing allegations of “physically abusing and damaging the health of a woman during an argument in Berlin in May 2020,” based on a court statement from October 31, 2023.



The statement indicated that he received a penalty order and was fined €450,000 (USD478,000) on October 2, 2023. Denying the accusations, he filed an appeal, leading to the case being slated for a hearing in a Berlin district court.



As per a court spokesperson, the trial is scheduled to commence on May 31 and may extend over eight days until July 19. However, the spokesperson mentioned that Zverev's presence at the trial is not mandatory unless otherwise decided by Berlin’s Tiergarten district court.



If such a decision is made, it could potentially impact Zverev's participation in the French Open, taking place from May 26 to June 9, and Wimbledon, scheduled between July 1 and 14.



When questioned about Zverev's intentions regarding attendance at the trial, the news agency reached out to his lawyers but has yet to receive a response.



The alleged victim has joined the proceedings as a joint plaintiff, as confirmed by the spokesperson. Zverev's lawyers state that the woman involved is his former partner. While the courts have not disclosed her identity, she is widely reported to be the mother of his child.



“Mr. Zverev rejects the accusation made against him,” Zverev’s lawyer stated in a release in 2023.

