Amid Ayodhya Ram Mandir Fete, Here Are 7 Grand Ram Temples Across India To Visit

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Valmiki Ramayana, Kamba Ramayanam, Tusidas' Ramcharitmanas-- like the Indian literary Itihasa is not bound to one narrative, so is the Ram Mandir, which is not bound to Ayodhya and the hoopla around it. According to experts as many as three hundred versions of the the Indian epic poem, the Ramayana, are known to exist as the some Indians gear up to celebrate the 'Pran Prathistha' ceremony in Ram Mandir on 22 January, here are a list of seven grand Ram temples across the country one could visit.

[Note: The seven lesser known Ram temples in India were shared with Hindustan Times by Giresh Kulkarni, Founder of Temple Connect and International Temples Convention and Expo (ITCX)]Kodandarama Temple - Vontimitta, Andhra PradeshKodandarama Temple is situated in Vontimitta town, Vontimitta Mandalam, Kadapa District, Andhra Pradesh. Built by Vontudu and Mittudu, former robbers turned devotees of Ram from the Nishada Vamsha, the temple stands as a testament to their devotion Ramar Temple- Maduranthakam, Tamil NaduLocated in Maduranthakam, Tamil Nadu, the Eri-Katha Raamar Temple is believed to be built in the place that Ram after defeating Ravan, along with Sita and Lakshman, halted in on their journey back to Ayodhya on the Pushpaka Vimaanam Tirath Temple- Amritsar, PunjabSituated in Amritsar, Punjab, the Ram Tirath Temple is associated with the birth of Luv and Kush, sons Sita. The temple is renowned for its ancient well, believed to have healing powers. It is also where Sage Valmiki provided shelter to Sita after the victory in Lanka Sri Rama Temple- KeralaThe Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple in Triprayar, Thrissur district, Kerala, houses an idol worshipped by Krishna. This temple is the first among the Nalambalams, four temples dedicated to the sons of King Dasharatha Rama Temple- Chikmagalur, KarnatakaSituated in Hiremagalur near Chikkamagaluru district, Karnataka, the Kodandaramaswami Temple is associated with a unique event from the Skanda Purana. According to the oral narrative perpetrated by bards in ancient literary period, Ram grants darshan to Parasurama in his original marriage posture with Sita by his side Raja Temple - Orchha, Madhya PradeshThe Ram Raja Temple in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh, is distinctive as the only temple where Ram is worshipped as a king in a palace setting. A daily Guard of Honour is held, resembling the rituals accorded to royalty. The idol of Ram in this temple is portrayed holding a sword and shield while sitting in Padmasan Vijayaraghava Perumal Temple- Thiruppukuzhi, Kanchipuram District, Tamil NaduLocated in Thiruppukuzhi, Kanchipuram District, Tamil Nadu, this temple is one of the 108 Divya Desams dedicated to Vishnu. Inside the Sanctum Sanctorum, Jatayu is depicted on Vijayaraghava Perumal's lap, symbolizing the place where Ram performed the last rites for the noble bird Jatayu.

