Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Lord Ram Lalla Idol To Tour Temple Premises Today

- Live Mint) "Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: The seven day religious rituals for the Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony began on 16 January which will continue till 21 January. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for Ram Lalla will take place on January 22. Today, the idol of Lord Ram Lalla will be touring the premises of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Vedic scholar Acharya Shri Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid said. Earlier on Tuesday, Panchgavyaprashan was performed at Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple with Panchgavya (milk, urine, dung, ghee, and curd), after worshipping Vishnu. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. A political run-in has also began after top Shankaracharyas decided to not be a part of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha that is scheduled to take place on 22 January. Expressing their displeasure, he said that the consecration ceremony didn't follow the rules of Sanatan Dharma all LIVE Updates on Ayodhya Ram Mandir here2.25 pm: UP CM Yogi Adityanath participates in programme of offering clothes made for Lord RamWith a few days left for the grand 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya temple, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath participated in the programme of offering clothes made for Lord Ram in Lucknow on Tuesday. The clothes for Lord Ram were made with the help of more than 12 lakh devotees of Heritage Handweaving Revival Charitable Trust.2.00 pm: RJD chief Lalu Yadav to skip Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratistha' ceremonyFormer Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday said that he will not attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya that is scheduled to take place on January 22.1.20 pm: First flight from Karnataka's Bengaluru arrives in Ayodhya, UPA passenger who arrived on the flight says, \"Earlier, we had to come here via Lucknow. We keep looking at the developments here shown in the media. We feel very happy.\"1.03 pm: 'What is the significance of 22nd January with Lord Ram?' Jitendra Awhad questionsWhile speaking to news agency ANI, NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader, Dr Awhad who recently landed in a controversy on calling Lord Ram non-vegetarian and raised a question on the significance of 22 January with Lord Ram. He said, \"What is the significance of 22nd? Is there any connection between Lord Ram on 22nd January? Lord Ram's name was used in the election in 1970, and since then till today every election is fought in the name of Lord Ram...Why should we have darshan on 22nd January, we will have darshan on 23rd or 24th, where did this invitation thing come from?...My question is, why has Droupadi Murmu not been invited, has was not invited to the inauguration of the Parliament? Do you deliberately keep Draupadi Murmu aside? What is in your heart? You do not want to respect women...\"12.52 pm: 'Time that everyone had been waiting for centuries has arrived' UP minister Rakesh Sachan\"The time that everyone had been waiting for centuries has arrived - the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony is finally taking place in Ayodhya. Our party (BJP) and all the workers are quite busy, making this event's celebrations like a festival,\" says UP minister Rakesh Sachan.12.33 pm: General Secretary Champat Rai visits the Ram Temple construction siteShri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai visits the Ram Temple construction site to inspect it.12.12 pm: Hema Malini on her performance in Ayodhya, says 'I am fortunate'While speaking to news agency ANI, Hema Malini said,“On her performance in Ayodhya, BJP MP Hema Malini says, \"I have come to Ayodhya for the first time. I am going to perform in the Ramayana as Sita. This programme has been organised as Swami Rambhadracharya... He has organised a 10-day programme. I am fortunate to be here during this time... The whole of Bollywood is 'Ramamay'... The artists are singing Ram songs. I also sang a Ram Bhajan last year... Everybody is preparing everything on Ram...”11.50 pm: 'No bullets will be fired..., devotees will be given laddoos' CM YogiUttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that curfew would no longer be imposed in the new Ayodhya, rather there would be 'Sankirtan' (devotional songs' rendition) in the name of Lord Shri Ram to CMO, bullets will never be fired here now, instead, Ram devotees will get laddoos, he added, pointing out that now no one will dare to stop Panchkosi, 14 Kosi, and 84 Kosi parikrama in Ayodhya.11.38 PM: Modi offers prayers at Triprayar Sree Ramaswamy Temple in ThrissurPrime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Thriprayar Shree Ramaswamy Temple in Kerala's Thrissur on Wednesday. The Prime Minister's visit to the Rama Swamy temple in Triprayar is significant at a time when the date for the highly anticipated 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya is nearing.11.18 am: 7 grand Ram Temples across India to visitValmiki Ramayana, Kamba Ramayanam, Tusidas' Ramcharitmanas-- like the Indian literary Itihasa is not bound to one narrative, so is the Ram Mandir, which is not bound to Ayodhya and the hoopla around it. According to experts as many as three hundred versions of the the Indian epic poem, the Ramayana, are known to exist11.07: Schools closed on January 22 in honour of Ram Temple Pran Prathishtha CeremonyThe upcoming 'Pran Prathishtha' ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22, has prompted several states to declare it a public holiday in honor of this significant Hindu event.11.02 am: Sharad Pawar receives 'Pran Pratishtha' invite, says 'darshan can be done peacefully with devotion after...'Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar turned down the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22 and said that he will visit for darshan after the event and once the construction is complete.11.00 am: First Air India Express flight connecting Ayodhya to Bengaluru, KolkataUnion Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the first Air India Express flight between Ayodhya to Bengaluru and between Ayodhya to Kolkata on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who was at Lucknow received the boarding pass for the first flight between Kolkata and Ayodhya.10.45 am: Ex-UP Congress chief to attend Pran Pratishtha event, says 'not a sin to be Ram Bhakt'Days after top leaders in the Congress turned down the invitation to attend the Ram Mandir event in Ayodhya, its former Uttar Pradesh party chief Nirmal Khatri said that he has accepted the invite for the January 22 event saying that being a Ram Bhakt (devotee of Lord Ram) is not a sin. \"...in connection with the program of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on 22nd in Ayodhya, I will participate in this program in honour of the personal invitation of respected Champat Rai ji, General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust,\" Khatri said in a post on 'X'.10.40 am: Lord Ram Lalla idol to tour Temple premises todayShri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said in a post on 'X' quoting the statement of Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, On Wednesday, January 17, after 1:20 pm, there will be Jalayatra, Teertha Puja, Brahmin-Batuk-Kumari-Suvasini Puja, Vardhini Puja, Kalshayatra and a tour of the idol of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in the Prasad premises.\"
