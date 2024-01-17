Spicejet Promises Full Refund To Passenger Stuck In Mumbai-Bengaluru Flight Bathroom

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Spicejet has promised a complete refund to a male passenger who was stuck inside the bathroom of a Bengaluru flight. The man got stuck inside the bathroom as the door malfunctioned. He was rescued after the Spicejet flight reached Bengaluru airport incident happened on a Bengaluru-bound Spicejet flight from Mumbai on 16 January, Tuesday.“A passenger unfortunately got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru, while the aircraft was airborne due to a malfunction in the door lock. Throughout the journey, our crew provided assistance and guidance to the passenger. Upon arrival, an engineer opened the lavatory door, and the passenger received immediate medical support,” said a Spicejet spokesperson Spicejet spokesperson also said,“The passenger who got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru is being provided a full refund”.The incident occurred on flight SG-268 which took off from Mumbai airport at 2am, reported Times of India.A hand-written note surfaced on social media which was allegedly passed by the cabin crew to the stuck passenger. The note read,“Sir, we tried our best to open the door. However, we could not open. Do not panic, we are landing in a few minutes. So please close the commode lid and sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open, engineer will come. Do not panic”.(NOTE: Mint could not independently verify the source of this information)Flight problems and refunds comprised the majority of a total of 712 passenger-related complaints received by scheduled domestic airlines during December 2023, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) report report stated that during December 2023, a total of 712 passenger-related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for December 2023 has been around 0.52. The major reasons for complaints are flight problems and refunds. Out of 721 complaints received by airlines, 705 (approximately 99 per cent) have been addressed.

