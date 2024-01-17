India Vs Afghanistan T20 Match: Bengaluru Metro Extends Train Service Timings On January 17. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) has extended metro train services on January 17, in view of India-Afghanistan T20 cricket tournament that is taking place in Bengaluru. India and Afghanistan will play the final T20I cricket match of the ongoing series at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru BMRCL decided to prolong train service timings from four terminal metro stations on both the Purple and Green lines until 11:45 pm today for the highly anticipated T20 cricket match. This measure to extend metro's services was taken avoid congestion of private vehicles near the match venue read: India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match: Who'll win IND vs SA match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and moreSpecial return journey paper tickets will be made available for purchase at all metro stations from 2:00 pm onwards on Wednesday, January 17, to facilitate passenger travel during the extended match hours. These tickets will allow single journey from Cubbon Park and MG Road Metro Station to any other metro station from 8:00 pm until 11:45 pm on the same day read: India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 match: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming detailsMoreover, commuters can opt for QR code tickets as well that offer 5% discount on regular fares if purchased on the day of the match. QR code tickets can also be obtained through WhatsApp, the Namma Metro App, or PayTM. Additionally, smart cards and NCMC cards will be valid for use as usual. These measure to obtain tickets for extended metro hours through various sources was done to avoid crowding at ticket counters read: India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20: India win by 6 wickets, 50 for Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam DubeHowever, only QR tickets, smart cards, and paper tickets will be accepted at Cubbon Park and MG Road Metro stations during the extended hours.

The match between India and Afghanistan will be broadcast on the Sports 18 network and will be live-streamed on JioCinema from 7 pm (IST) onwards. There is an 84 percent chance that India will win, according to Google's win probability. India will clean-sweep the series 3-0 according to Crictracker, irrespective of who bats first. Sportskeeda also suggested that India will win the match.

