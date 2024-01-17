Apple Opens 15-Floor Office In Bengaluru, Running On 100% Renewable Energy Here's All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Apple opened its massive new office in India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru on 17 January. This new office is located on Cubbon Road in Minsk Square, at a prominent location 15-floor office will be able to house up to 1,200 employees and also has parking for 740 cars. The new office also has designated lab space, places for wellness and cooperation, and Caffe Macs. Furthermore, the office runs entirely on 100 per cent renewable energy and strives for a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) rating which is the highest level of LEED certification. Speaking of the company's interiors, a lot of native plants can be found around the office, along with locally sourced wood, stone, and fabrics for the walls and flooring Read: Apple mulls removing blood-oxygen feature from smartwatches Series 9, Ultra 2Speaking about the new office, in a statement, Apple said,“It is thrilled to expand in India with our new office in the heart of Bengaluru. This dynamic city is already home to so many of our talented teams, including software engineering and hardware technologies, operations, customer support, and more. Like everything we do at Apple, this workspace is created to foster innovation, creativity, and connection. It's an amazing space for our teams to collaborate.\"

Apple has established its presence in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Gurugram. The Bengaluru office is engaged in a variety of roles spanning software, hardware, services, IS&T, operations, customer support, among others Read: Apple CEO Tim Cook earns $63.21 million as total salary in 2023, it drops by almost $36 millionThe renowned tech company firm currently has a workforce of more than 3,000 employees in India. This development follows the inauguration of two Apple physical stores in India in 2023, one in BKC and the other in Saket, signalling Apple's strong dedication to the Indian market Read: Microsoft temporarily surpasses Apple to become world's most valuable companyMeanwhile, Apple Inc.'s iPhone dethroned Samsung Electronics Co. devices to become the best-selling smartphone series over the course of 2023. This is the first time South Korea's largest company has lost the top spot since 2010. The iPhone accounted for a fifth of the global market with close to 235 million shipments last year, research firm IDC estimates. Samsung's shipments slumped double-digits to 226.6 million, came in second, ahead of Chinese device makers like Xiaomi Corp.

MENAFN17012024007365015876ID1107731188