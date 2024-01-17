Environ Energy Acquires Prism Energy Services, Expanding Energy Solutions Offerings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, US, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Environ Energy, a leader in the energy solutions industry, today announced its acquisition of Prism Energy Services, a leading provider of energy management solutions based in Massachusetts.Prism Energy Services offers a comprehensive suite of energy management services, including lighting and lighting controls, natural gas measures, custom mechanical equipment solutions, building envelope improvements, water conservation, and more. With market specializations encompassing biotechnology, colleges and universities, manufacturing, grocery and supermarkets, hospitality, healthcare, municipal/state/federal facilities, office buildings, retail, shopping malls, and food services, Prism Energy Services boasts an extensive portfolio of clients throughout New England."We are thrilled to welcome Prism Energy Services into the Environ Energy family. Prism's sterling reputation and client focus fits perfectly with our mission to provide innovative energy solutions to our clients," said Mark Mininberg, CEO of Environ Energy. "We look forward to combining our strengths and expertise to better serve our customers and contribute to a more sustainable future."Prism Energy Services is a preferred utility vendor for leading New England utilities. This strategic positioning allows Prism to serve as a conduit to utility rebate incentives for energy-efficient building upgrades and to offer flexible financing options. By collaborating closely with utility partners, Prism negotiates utility incentives on behalf of its customers, substantially enhancing the financial viability of energy efficiency projects.In addition to their partnerships with leading utilities, Prism Energy Services collaborates with local, independent municipal utility companies and energy efficiency program administrators to assist customers with HVAC and lighting energy efficiency solutions. This extensive network includes entities such as Reading Municipal, Norwood Municipal Light Department, Efficiency Maine, Efficiency Vermont, and other municipal utilities and administrators. Prism works closely with municipal, state, and federal energy efficiency programs in New England. The company holds woman-owned business certifications in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.Environ Energy's acquisition of Prism Energy Services marks a significant milestone in the company's strategic growth initiatives. With a shared vision for delivering cutting-edge energy solutions and driving sustainable practices, this acquisition reinforces Environ Energy's commitment to expanding its portfolio and enhancing its service offerings.The acquisition was made possible with support from 424 Capital, a growth capital investor that works in partnership with founders and management teams to accelerate and scale for long-term growth.About Environ EnergyEnviron is a leading energy management firm that helps client operations become more sustainable by improving building energy efficiency, facilitating clean energy procurement, increasing energy resiliency, boosting regulatory compliance, and meeting ESG commitments. With a history dating back to the early 1990s, and clients in healthcare, hospitality, industrial facilities and data centers, Environ has more than $1B in energy contracts under management with $100M in demonstrated savings for its clients. With offices in New York City, Environ serves clients across North America and abroad.About Prism Energy ServicesPrism Energy Services is a leading provider of energy management solutions based in New England. With over 20 years of experience, Prism offers comprehensive energy efficiency solutions, specializing in lighting, HVAC, and utility incentives for various industries. Prism is a preferred utility vendor and holds business certifications in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

