Photos: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Celebrate Malti Marie's Birthday; Share Cute Pics

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas host an Elmo-themed birthday bash for their daughter Malti Marie, who turned 2. Uncle Joe Jonas and Franklin Jonas also joined.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their daughter Malti Marie's second birthday. Nick has now published a few inside photographs from the celebration, including Joe Jonas and Franklin Jonas.

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, the daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, became two years old on January 15, 2024.

Since then, fans have been excited to see how the couple celebrated their daughter's birthday. Much to the joy of fans, Nick Jonas has finally shared some lovely interior photos from Malti Marie's Elmo-themed birthday party!



Nick Jonas headed to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share some adorable photos from Malti Marie's second birthday celebration.

"Our little angel is 2 years old," he wrote, while sharing pictures from the celebration in Los Angeles. Malti looked cute as a button in a pink sweater with red hearts paired with red pants. She wore a cute pink tiara.



In another photo, Priyanka Chopra was seen cuddling her husband, Nick Jonas. Priyanka wore an orange hoodie, while Nick dressed casually with a red hoodie.

PeeCee was wearing weird orange-framed sunglasses. The decor appeared to be Elmo-themed, with 'Malti's World' emblazoned in the background. Other photos include Nick's brothers Joe Jonas and Franklin Jonas.



Anjula Acharia uploaded another photo of Priyanka on her Instagram story, showing her cuddling daughter Malti Marie. Nick Jonas stood next to them, and a massive Elmo cake was placed on the table in front of them.

Anjula uploaded another photo booth shot of herself standing with Priyanka. The actress's mother, Madhu Chopra, was also featured in the photo collage.

She was spotted sporting a silver jacket over a blue dress. Priyanka carried an Elmo toy in her palm and made silly expressions for the photo.



Meanwhile, Anjula Acharia uploaded a video of Malti Marie attempting to help with her birthday preparations. She attempts to blow up a balloon but runs away.

