Hyderabad Shocker: Auto Driver Brutally Murders And Beheads Wife Amid Strained Marital Relationship

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a harrowing incident that unfolded in Hyderabad's Abdullapurmet, the strains of a troubled marital relationship reached a devastating climax as an auto driver, identified as Vijay, murdered his 41-year-old wife, Pushpalatha. The gruesome act involved not only stabbing her to death but also severing her head in a government double bedroom house at JNNURM Colony. The incident has left the local community in shock and raised concerns about the escalating domestic violence in households.

Vijay and Pushpalatha had been married for 15 years and were parents to two children. However, the passage of time did little to mend the fractures in their relationship. Sources suggest that the couple faced ongoing challenges, with suspicions of infidelity on Vijay's part leading to frequent harassment of Pushpalatha. The troubled history included a prior incident where Vijay had abandoned the family, prompting Pushpalatha to file a missing person's report.

The strained relationship between Vijay and Pushpalatha had already reached the attention of law enforcement. In 2014, Vijay was involved in an attempted murder case filed by Pushpalatha at the Medipally police station. The charges stemmed from allegations of assault, providing a glimpse into the tumultuous nature of their union. Despite these red flags, the couple continued to grapple with their issues, leading to the tragic events that unfolded recently.

On the morning of the incident, Vijay lured Pushpalatha to his sister's newly allotted 2BHK house under the pretense of cleaning. Once inside, he attacked her with a knife, brutally stabbing her to death. The horrific act reached an even more chilling conclusion as Vijay severed Pushpalatha's head, leaving it within the confines of the flat. The discovery of the blood-stained crime scene by locals prompted an immediate alarm, and law enforcement swiftly intervened.

Vijay, still adorned in blood-stained clothes, emerged from the flat, shocking the bystanders. Police quickly apprehended him, seizing the murder weapon from his possession. A murder case has been registered against Vijay under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The woman's body was sent for postmortem, further emphasizing the gravity of the crime.