Coachella 2024: AP Dhillon, Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat And More To Perform At Music Festival; Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Coachella's 2024 lineup has been released, and it includes a welcome surprise for Desi lovers. The worldwide music festival announced that AP Dhillon would be a part of it this year. The singer-rapper will perform on Sundays, April 14 and 21, during the event. The artist, well known for his songs Brown Munde and Excuses, has yet to respond to the news. Dillon's appearance comes only a year after Diljit Dosanjh dominated the music festival and created history.

While AP Dhillon is a participant, the headliners for Coachella 2024 are Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, Tyler, the Creator, and No Doubt. Other artists scheduled to play at the event include Peso Pluma, Blur, J Balvin, Ice Spice, Sublime, Lil Uzi Vert, Grimes, Victoria Monet, Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Justice, Deftones, and Lil Yachty. This is the 23rd year of Coachella.

This year's valley festival will take place on the second and third weekends of April, from April 12-14 and April 19-21. The event returns to its native venue, Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California. Bookings for early access tickets begin on January 18. The general pre-sale tickets will be available beginning January 19.

Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean headlined last year's Coachella, making it a remarkable experience. Diljit Dosanjh's performance enthralled fans all around the world. The Udta Punjab sensation was the first Punjabi artist to play at Coachella. The singer sang some of his best hits, bringing everyone in the audience, including famed musician Diplo, to their feet.

In addition to Diljit, Ali Sethi, a prominent Pakistani singer-composer, made his festival debut. The legendary singer sang his hit song Pasoori alongside Raja Kumari.