Musk desires to acquire substantially larger stake in Tesla

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has expressed his desire to acquire a substantially larger stake in Tesla, beyond the already considerable ownership that has positioned him as the wealthiest individual on Earth.



In a series of posts on the social media platform X on Monday night, Musk articulated that if he is to lead Tesla into becoming a frontrunner in artificial intelligence and robotics, he envisions a compensation plan that would grant him ownership of approximately 25 percent of the company's stock. This proposed ownership level represents a significant increase from his current holding, which stands at around 13 percent.



“I am uncomfortable growing Tesla to be a leader in AI & robotics without having ~25 percent voting control. Enough to be influential, but not so much that I can’t be overturned,” Musk said in a statement posted on X. “Unless that is the case, I would prefer to build products outside of Tesla.”



It's worth noting that Elon Musk initially held a stake of over 20 percent in Tesla. However, he later sold a significant number of shares, a move that facilitated his acquisition of X, the social media company he bought for USD44 billion over a year ago.



While Tesla continues to maintain its leadership position in the electric vehicle market, the competition in this sector is intensifying. Elon Musk has emphasized that Tesla's future trajectory is directed towards advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics.



During a call with Wall Street analysts in January 2022, Musk asserted that the company's primary focus on developing humanoid robots is the most crucial technological pursuit it is currently undertaking. Musk stated of its planned robot, “This I think has the potential to be more significant than the vehicle business over time.”



The robot, named Optimus by Tesla, made its debut at the company's AI Day in September, but it was noticeably not deemed ready for mainstream use. During its introduction, Optimus walked stiffly on stage, made slow gestures, and waved at the audience for approximately one minute.



Despite its current limitations, Tesla remains steadfast in its belief in a future led by robots. Investors have responded favorably, propelling the company's stock to new heights over the past year, hopeful that Elon Musk and his team will deliver groundbreaking innovations.

MENAFN17012024000045015839ID1107731156