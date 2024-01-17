NZ Vs PAK, 3Rd T20I: Finn Allen's Record-Breaking Knock Helps Kiwis Clinch Series Against Pakistan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a commanding T20 series victory, New Zealand outplayed Pakistan with two games to spare, thanks to opener Finn Allen's record-breaking innings of 137 runs off 62 balls at Dunedin's University Oval on Wednesday. The Black Caps, batting in the third match of the five-game series, amassed a formidable total of 224 for seven, ultimately securing a 45-run win by limiting Pakistan to 179 for seven.

Following his explosive 74 off 21 balls in the previous game, Finn Allen's swashbuckling performance paved the way for New Zealand's dominance. Allen's whirlwind innings saw him smashing 16 sixes and five fours, surpassing Brendon McCullum's record to secure the highest score by a New Zealander in a T20 international. Notably, his remarkable feat also matched the world record of 16 sixes in an innings, a record held by Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai.

During the opener's aggressive onslaught, a standout moment occurred in an extraordinary over against Haris Rauf, where he accumulated 27 runs through three sixes, two fours, and a single. Rauf concluded his four overs with a total of 60 runs conceded. Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Afridi also encountered difficulties, conceding 44 and 43 runs respectively.

Following the early dismissal of Devon Conway for seven, Finn Allen and Tim Seifert forged a robust partnership of 125 for the second wicket. Seifert played a crucial supporting role to ensure the hard-hitting Allen remained on strike. Allen's aggressive power-hitting was so relentless that the umpires found it necessary to replace the ball three times during his innings. In the 18th over, Zaman Khan ultimately dismissed the tenacious Allen with an off-cutter, earning applause from the bowler as Allen left the field.

Pakistan's pursuit failed to gather momentum, and even with Babar Azam's leading score of 58 off 37 deliveries, they couldn't maintain the required run rate. The visitors reached 95 for two in the 11th over, but a succession of wickets disrupted their chase, losing four for a mere 39 runs. Mohammad Nawaz's late cameo of 28 off 15 proved insufficient to change the outcome.

With the series already secured, the forthcoming two matches in Christchurch on Friday and Sunday offer both teams a chance to refine their strategies and exhibit their T20 skills. New Zealand looks to extend their dominant performance, while Pakistan aims for a comeback to restore pride in the concluding matches.