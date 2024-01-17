Siddaramaiah To Continue As Karnataka CM If Congress Wins Lok Sabha Polls: Ex-MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has given an announcement ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. He has assured the public that if the Congress secures a majority in Karnataka, his father will serve a full term as Chief Minister.

Former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah revealed this commitment during a speech, emphasizing that the party's victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections would pave the way for Siddaramaiah to lead the state for an uninterrupted five-year term.

Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who is set to contest the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka under Siddaramaiah's leadership, urged the public to rally behind the Congress party for the fulfilment of this promise. He stated that Siddaramaiah's leadership would guarantee political stability and continuous governance for the state.

Addressing the gathering in Hassan, Yathindra Siddaramaiah emphasized the party's commitment to social welfare, highlighting the implementation of five free guarantees within the first year of government, aimed at benefiting the poor and marginalized sections of society. He urged the public to support CM Siddaramaiah, portraying the party's dedication to the well-being of the underprivileged.

Yathindra Siddaramaiah also acknowledged the need for public support, asserting that Siddaramaiah's moral strength would be maintained if Congress secures more seats in the Lok Sabha elections. He underscored the significant financial investment in guarantee schemes, amounting to 56 thousand crore rupees annually, as a testament to the government's commitment to the welfare of the people.

The Chief Minister himself, while inaugurating the Kanaka Jayanti celebrations, expressed gratitude for the continued support of the public. CM attributed his second term as Chief Minister to the unwavering backing of the people, highlighting the crucial role public support plays in sustaining the government's initiatives.