There Is No Question Of Protecting Anyone In Hanagal Gang Rape Case: K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserted that there will be no protection for anyone involved in the Hangal gang rape case. Addressing reporters in Narseepur taluk, he made it clear that the government is committed to punishing those who took the law into their own hands.

"The accused have been apprehended, and the investigation is underway. No one in our government is allowed to take the law into their own hands. We will take legal action, and there is no question of closing the case," stated CM Siddaramaiah.

He emphasized that action would be taken against wrongdoers and assured that the government is focused on delivering justice. Responding to concerns about the delay in offering condolences, Siddaramaiah mentioned that the victim's family had recently filed an application, which would be duly considered. Byadgi MLA MLA Basavaraj Shivannavar has already met the victim's family, extending condolences.

Addressing questions about moral policing, the CM emphasized that action could be taken without explicit discussion. He questioned whether talking about it was a prerequisite for taking necessary measures.

In response to the BJP's demand to hand over the case to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Siddaramaiah pointed out that the SIT comprises police personnel, and the case is currently under investigation. A decision regarding the transfer will be made after the preliminary report is received.

In a recent development to the case,

two more individuals have been arrested in connection with the Hangal gang rape case that occurred on January 8. Sadiq Babusab Agasimani, a 29-year-old Santa merchant from Akkialur, and Niaz Ahmed Mulla, the 19-year-old father of hotel worker Shoaib, are the latest accused to be taken into custody. With these arrests, a total of seven individuals have been apprehended in connection with the case.