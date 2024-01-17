R Praggnanandhaa Surpasses Vishwanathan Anand To Become India No.1 After Beating World Champions Ding Liren

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has secured the position of India's top-ranked men's chess player for the first time in his career, surpassing the experienced Viswanathan Anand. This achievement followed his victory over China's Ding Liren, the reigning world champion, during the fourth round of the Tata Steel Masters tournament on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Anish Giri from the Netherlands emerged as the sole leader in the Masters Group as they approached the first rest day.

Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, extended his praise to Praggnanandhaa for attaining the new No.1 status among Indian chess players.

Earlier this month, the Adani Group provided a significant boost to Praggnanandhaa's career by offering support. The group is committed to aiding athletes in their pursuit of excellence. Gautam Adani, speaking after meeting the young chess prodigy, expressed pride in supporting Praggnanandhaa, highlighting his remarkable progress in the sport as an inspiration to all Indians.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani stated, "We are extremely proud to support the dynamic Praggnanandhaa. The speed and efficiency with which he has progressed in the sport is nothing short of remarkable and truly an example to all Indians. There is nothing more noble than representing the nation and winning laurels at the highest levels, and the Adani Group is wholeheartedly devoted to supporting athletes in this journey."

Expressing his gratitude, Praggnanandhaa remarked, "I am extremely keen on ensuring that my country does well on the global stage. Whenever I play, my sole aim is to win more laurels for the nation. I would like to thank the Adani Group for putting their trust in my abilities."

In 2023, Praggnanandhaa made history by becoming the world's youngest chess player to reach the World Cup final, following in the footsteps of Viswanathan Anand. In 2022, the Chennai-based teenager gained attention in the chess world by defeating Magnus Carlsen multiple times, showcasing India's progress. Known for his love of mathematics and relaxation through watching TV or listening to Tamil music, Praggnanandhaa also secured the silver medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023.

Also Read:

Australian Open 2024: Alexander Zverev rallies past Dominik Koepfer to seal Round 2 berth