Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani Separated? Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Esha Deol's enchanting 2012 marriage to Bharat Takhtani charmed fans, celebrating their love journey. If reddit chatter is to be believed, there's speculation of the couple parting ways. However, there's no official confirmation from the couple

Bollywood actress Esha Deol, daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra, wed Bharat Takhtani in 2012, capturing hearts with their love story

Esha and Bharat's social media presence has been a source of inspiration, showcasing their affectionate moments and family bliss

Recent rumors on Reddit hint at a potential split, citing Esha's solo appearances at events and limited mention of Bharat on her social media

Observations note Esha celebrating festivals with her mother and daughters, sparking speculation about a separation from Bharat

Despite rumors, Esha and Bharat still follow each other on Instagram, and Esha shared a heartfelt anniversary post in June 2023, marking 11 years of marriage

Bharat's absence from Hema Malini's 75th birthday celebration adds fuel to the rumors, with netizens questioning the couple's current status

No official announcement has been made by the couple, emphasizing the importance of distinguishing between rumors and confirmed information in celebrity news