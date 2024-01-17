               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani Separated? Here's What We Know


1/17/2024 4:00:35 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Esha Deol's enchanting 2012 marriage to Bharat Takhtani charmed fans, celebrating their love journey. If reddit chatter is to be believed, there's speculation of the couple parting ways. However, there's no official confirmation from the couple



Esha-Bharat Love Chronicle

Bollywood actress Esha Deol, daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra, wed Bharat Takhtani in 2012, capturing hearts with their love story

Social Media Sparks Relationship Goals

Esha and Bharat's social media presence has been a source of inspiration, showcasing their affectionate moments and family bliss

Reddit Buzz: Esha-Bharat Split Gossip

Recent rumors on Reddit hint at a potential split, citing Esha's solo appearances at events and limited mention of Bharat on her social media

Festive Solo: Esha's Relationship Clues

Observations note Esha celebrating festivals with her mother and daughters, sparking speculation about a separation from Bharat

Instagram Harmony Amidst Split Speculations

Despite rumors, Esha and Bharat still follow each other on Instagram, and Esha shared a heartfelt anniversary post in June 2023, marking 11 years of marriage

Absent Bharat: Hema's Birthday Controversy

Bharat's absence from Hema Malini's 75th birthday celebration adds fuel to the rumors, with netizens questioning the couple's current status

Silent Stance: Couple Amidst Rumors

No official announcement has been made by the couple, emphasizing the importance of distinguishing between rumors and confirmed information in celebrity news

