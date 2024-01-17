IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024 Registration Begins; Check Eligibility, Where To Apply And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian Air Force has started the registration process for the IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024, beginning on January 17, 2024. Aspiring candidates can submit their applications through the official website of IAF Agniveer at cdac.



The deadline for application submissions is set for February 6, 2024, and the online examination is scheduled to commence on March 17, 2024. Eligible candidates must have passed the Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent examination. The birth range for applicants is January 2, 2004, to July 2, 2007.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to apply for IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website cdac.

Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the home page.

Step 3: Complete the registration process by filling out the application form and making the necessary fee payment.

Step 4: Click on submit and download the completed application for future reference.

Examination Fees

The examination fee of Rs 550/- plus GST is payable online during the registration process using Debit Cards, Credit Cards, or Internet Banking. Detailed information can be found on the official website of IAF.

Age Limit

Applicants should note that the upper age limit for enrolment is 21 years as of the date of enrolment.

Educational Qualification

The educational qualifications vary based on the candidate's academic background:

For candidates with Science Subjects:

* Passed Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics, and English from a COBSE member Education Board with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

* Alternatively, candidates can have completed a three-year Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Automobile / Computer Science / Instrumentation Technology / Information Technology) from a recognized Government Polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in the diploma course.

For candidates with subjects other than Science:

* Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any subjects approved by Central / State Education Boards listed as COBSE members with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

Applicants are advised to refer to the official notification for further details.